Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

CFFN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 637,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,817. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.