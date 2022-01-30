Capital One Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.58 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.78. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

COF opened at $142.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

