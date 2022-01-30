Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 130.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of SAIL opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.