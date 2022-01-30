Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,157,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $7,118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 951,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,405,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

