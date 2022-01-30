Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.89

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.89 and traded as high as C$38.33. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$38.18, with a volume of 168,390 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

