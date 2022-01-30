Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

CBWBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

