Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.47.

NYSE CNI opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

