Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.83. 1,783,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.