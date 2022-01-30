Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target to $6.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ONCY stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

