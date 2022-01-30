Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

