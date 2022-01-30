Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

