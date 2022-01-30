Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Down 73.5% in January

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 131.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CANF shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 378,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.91. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 183.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

