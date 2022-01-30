Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 212,865 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.