Camden Asset Management L P CA Acquires New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 405,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.51 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

