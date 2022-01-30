Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $1,897,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

