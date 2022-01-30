Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,385,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Calix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.