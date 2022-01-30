California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 921 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CureVac were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

CureVac stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. CureVac has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

