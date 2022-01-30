California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,118 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.54, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $132.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

