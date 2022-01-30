California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,387 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

SFIX stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $102.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,073,126.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

