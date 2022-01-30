California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,012 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $77.50 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

