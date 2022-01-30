California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NYSE:MSGS opened at $161.33 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,466.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.33.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.