California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRX. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE XRX opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.