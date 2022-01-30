California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 349 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

