Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

