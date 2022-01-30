Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $121.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s current price.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

BC stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

