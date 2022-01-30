Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRO. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.