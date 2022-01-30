Brokers Set Expectations for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the company will earn $6.19 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.34 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $134.13 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

