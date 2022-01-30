Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $49.20

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

WMG stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 870,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,340. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

