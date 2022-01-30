Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Price Target at $75.87

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 281,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.84. 997,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

