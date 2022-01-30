Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $18.07

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 46.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

