Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $30.77

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

