Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price at $20.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPZF shares. raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS IIPZF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 7,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

