Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) PT at GBX 444.71

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 444.71 ($6.00).

Several research firms have weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 448 ($6.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.67) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($6.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 9.95 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 393.25 ($5.31). 55,703,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,175,477. The stock has a market cap of £51.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.05 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 423.30 ($5.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

