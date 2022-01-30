Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Price Target at €6.94

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.94 ($7.89).

Several research firms have commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ETR:CBK traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €7.58 ($8.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.17.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

