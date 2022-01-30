Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Target Price at $19.70

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRRFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,919. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

