Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) PT at GBX 217.14

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.90).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 203 ($2.74). 1,652,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,251. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.44 ($2.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -8.02.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.