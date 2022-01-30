Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $515.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post $515.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $512.20 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $504.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.87. 2,365,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,229. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 60.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

