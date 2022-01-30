Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average of $117.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

