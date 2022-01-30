Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NXGN stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -321.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

In other news, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

