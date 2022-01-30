Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 in the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

