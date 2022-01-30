Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

