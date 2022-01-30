Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce sales of $23.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.29 million and the highest is $26.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.41 million to $48.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $199.91 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $257.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 3,759,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.