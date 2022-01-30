Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

NYSE:AJG opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 616,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,671,000 after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

