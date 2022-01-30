Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USCB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of USCB stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,575,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,484,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

