Brokerages Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report sales of $14.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.81 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $49.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 7,180,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,158. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

