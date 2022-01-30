Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,345,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.05. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

