Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 140,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,536. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $534.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

