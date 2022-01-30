Brokerages Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). Brickell Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.21 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

