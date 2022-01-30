Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.62. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $113.06. 1,589,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

