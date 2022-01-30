Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Aspen Group also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

ASPU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

